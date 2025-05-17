Rain Halts IPL in Bengaluru, Kohli Tribute Paused

The much-anticipated Indian Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders was called off on Saturday due to inclement weather. The match was supposed to be the league's comeback event post the India-Pakistan ceasefire, but persistent rain washed away those plans.

Fans in Bengaluru had prepared to turn the M Chinnaswamy Stadium into an impressive sea of white to celebrate Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli. Kohli, who recently announced his retirement from test cricket, missed the chance to play his first match since stepping away from the longest format of the game.

Despite the rain cancellation, Bengaluru earned a point, reclaiming their top position on the points table. To secure a playoff position, they still require another victory from their remaining two matches. On the flip side, Kolkata Knight Riders were officially eliminated from the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)