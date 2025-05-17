Rain Halts IPL in Bengaluru, Kohli Tribute Paused
The IPL restart was disrupted by rain, causing the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders to be cancelled. The game, meant to resume post-India-Pakistan ceasefire, saw Bengaluru fans eager to honor Virat Kohli's test retirement. Bengaluru leads the table but needs another win for playoffs.
The much-anticipated Indian Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders was called off on Saturday due to inclement weather. The match was supposed to be the league's comeback event post the India-Pakistan ceasefire, but persistent rain washed away those plans.
Fans in Bengaluru had prepared to turn the M Chinnaswamy Stadium into an impressive sea of white to celebrate Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli. Kohli, who recently announced his retirement from test cricket, missed the chance to play his first match since stepping away from the longest format of the game.
Despite the rain cancellation, Bengaluru earned a point, reclaiming their top position on the points table. To secure a playoff position, they still require another victory from their remaining two matches. On the flip side, Kolkata Knight Riders were officially eliminated from the tournament.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ceasefire Breach Sparks Tension Along Indo-Pak Border
India-Pakistan Border Escalation: Tensions Rise Amid LoC Ceasefire Violations
Tense Talks: Ceasefire Caught Between Kremlin and Kyiv
Kremlin Demands Ukraine's Response to Ceasefire Proposal Amid Commemoration Plans
Global Tensions: Navigating Ceasefires, Elections, and Economic Challenges