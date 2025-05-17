Left Menu

Ferrari's Setback: Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix Qualifying Woes

Ferrari faced a significant setback during the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix qualifying, with neither car making the top 10 shootout. Lewis Hamilton, now with Ferrari, expressed disappointment as McLaren's Oscar Piastri claimed pole. Ferrari struggles continue, impacting fan expectations and positioning fourth in the constructors' standings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 22:56 IST
Ferrari's Setback: Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix Qualifying Woes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ferrari's challenges escalated on Saturday during the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix qualifying, failing to place any cars in the top 10 shootout for the first time in seven races. Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton, now racing for Ferrari, placed 11th and 12th respectively, below expectations set by passionate fans.

The setback was profound, with Hamilton expressing his devastation. Despite a setup that felt right, Hamilton noted a lack of grip, especially with the soft tyres. McLaren's Oscar Piastri secured pole, with Max Verstappen of Red Bull coming second, intensifying Ferrari's frustrations.

Ferrari remains fourth in the constructors' standings, though significant gaps exist in performance compared to rivals. Team boss Fred Vasseur acknowledged mishaps in execution and tyre challenges, indicating an arduous task ahead to regain competitive footing. With strategic risks on the horizon, Ferrari aims to overcome this season's hurdles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025