Ferrari's Setback: Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix Qualifying Woes
Ferrari faced a significant setback during the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix qualifying, with neither car making the top 10 shootout. Lewis Hamilton, now with Ferrari, expressed disappointment as McLaren's Oscar Piastri claimed pole. Ferrari struggles continue, impacting fan expectations and positioning fourth in the constructors' standings.
Ferrari's challenges escalated on Saturday during the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix qualifying, failing to place any cars in the top 10 shootout for the first time in seven races. Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton, now racing for Ferrari, placed 11th and 12th respectively, below expectations set by passionate fans.
The setback was profound, with Hamilton expressing his devastation. Despite a setup that felt right, Hamilton noted a lack of grip, especially with the soft tyres. McLaren's Oscar Piastri secured pole, with Max Verstappen of Red Bull coming second, intensifying Ferrari's frustrations.
Ferrari remains fourth in the constructors' standings, though significant gaps exist in performance compared to rivals. Team boss Fred Vasseur acknowledged mishaps in execution and tyre challenges, indicating an arduous task ahead to regain competitive footing. With strategic risks on the horizon, Ferrari aims to overcome this season's hurdles.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cadillac's Bold Journey: Navigating Challenges for F1 Debut
Zak Brown Proposes Rule to Curb Baseless F1 Allegations
Lego Takes the Wheel: F1 Drivers Parade in Brick Cars
Thrilling Sports Highlights: Osaka Shines Post-Maternity, and Piastri Extends F1 Lead
Kimi Antonelli: The Rising F1 Star Balancing Names and Fame