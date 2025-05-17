Ferrari's Setback: Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix Qualifying Woes

Ferrari's challenges escalated on Saturday during the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix qualifying, failing to place any cars in the top 10 shootout for the first time in seven races. Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton, now racing for Ferrari, placed 11th and 12th respectively, below expectations set by passionate fans.

The setback was profound, with Hamilton expressing his devastation. Despite a setup that felt right, Hamilton noted a lack of grip, especially with the soft tyres. McLaren's Oscar Piastri secured pole, with Max Verstappen of Red Bull coming second, intensifying Ferrari's frustrations.

Ferrari remains fourth in the constructors' standings, though significant gaps exist in performance compared to rivals. Team boss Fred Vasseur acknowledged mishaps in execution and tyre challenges, indicating an arduous task ahead to regain competitive footing. With strategic risks on the horizon, Ferrari aims to overcome this season's hurdles.

