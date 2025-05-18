Left Menu

Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals Face Off in IPL Clash

In a thrilling IPL match, Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer chose to bat first against Rajasthan Royals. Key players for PBKS include Mitch Owen and Marco Jansen, while Rajasthan reintroduced Captain Sanju Samson. A lineup change saw Kwena Maphaka replacing Jofra Archer for the Royals.

In an exhilarating encounter on Sunday, Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer decided to bat first against the formidable Rajasthan Royals in their much-anticipated IPL clash.

Punjab Kings featured three overseas players, Mitch Owen, Marco Jansen, and Azmatullah Omarzai, to bolster their lineup in what promised to be a riveting contest.

In an interesting move, Rajasthan Royals welcomed back a fit-again Sanju Samson to lead the team. Kwena Maphaka was brought in as a replacement for Jofra Archer, adding a fresh dynamic to the Royals' strategy.

