Left Menu

Mason Mount: A Hopeful Turnaround As Europa League Final Looms

Mason Mount faces a pivotal moment as he hopes to transform a challenging two-year stint at Manchester United into a successful season finale. With injuries plaguing his journey, the Europa League final offers Mount and his team a chance for redemption and entry into the Champions League.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester | Updated: 19-05-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 16:57 IST
Mason Mount: A Hopeful Turnaround As Europa League Final Looms
Mason Mount
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Manchester United's Mason Mount, recently handed Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic No7 jersey, faces a crucial opportunity to redeem a challenging season in the upcoming Europa League final against Tottenham in Bilbao. Mount has endured a tough two years at United, often sidelined by injuries and having started just 12 Premier League games since his $69 million transfer from Chelsea in 2023.

Despite United's decline to a historically low point in the league standings, Mount's recent return to form offers a glimmer of hope. As he nears full fitness, the midfielder aims to capitalize on this opportunity, potentially leading United to a major trophy win and Champions League qualification.

Mount's journey at United starkly contrasts with his time at Chelsea, where he played a pivotal role in their Champions League triumph in 2021. The Europa League final on Wednesday serves not just as a chance for United's redemption but also reflects Mount's resilience and determination to fulfill his potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025