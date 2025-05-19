Left Menu

Pat Cummins Leads Sunrisers in IPL Face-Off Against Lucknow

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins opted to field against Lucknow Super Giants in an IPL match. Changes in the SRH squad include Harsh Dubey and Atharva Taide, while LSG introduced New Zealand's Will O'Rourke for his IPL debut. The game promised a thrilling cricket encounter.

In a highly anticipated IPL showdown held on Monday, Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Pat Cummins won the toss and chose to field against the Lucknow Super Giants.

The Sunrisers have altered their lineup, introducing Harsh Dubey and Atharva Taide to replace previous players Travis Head and Jaydev Unadkat. Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants have given New Zealand pacer Will O'Rourke his first IPL debut, stepping in for David Miller.

The game showcased lineups from both teams, aiming to seize victory in this gripping cricket match-up, with notable players like Pat Cummins, Avesh Khan, and Rishabh Pant featuring in the action.

