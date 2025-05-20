Left Menu

Serie A Finale: Drama, Suspensions, and a Nail-Biting Title Race

Napoli and Inter Milan vie for the Serie A title, but both face the challenge without their managers due to suspensions. Emotions ran high in the penultimate round, causing several managerial red cards. The league's climax awaits as both teams prepare for a potential Scudetto-deciding playoff.

Updated: 20-05-2025 00:59 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 00:59 IST
Serie A Finale: Drama, Suspensions, and a Nail-Biting Title Race
The final day of the Serie A season promises intense drama as Napoli and Inter Milan continue their fight for the title, albeit without their managers. Antonio Conte and Simone Inzaghi, along with three other managers, were suspended following a turbulent penultimate round marked by fiery emotions and heated exchanges.

Inter Milan narrowly missed the chance to top the table after a contentious VAR decision led to a late penalty for Lazio, resulting in a 2-2 draw. Inzaghi and Lazio's Marco Baroni exchanged words and received red cards, reflecting the tension on the pitch. Meanwhile, Napoli's stalemate with Parma saw Conte also dismissed after vocal objections to time-wasting tactics.

Both managers will watch nervously from the stands in their final league match, as a playoff might decide the Scudetto if Napoli and Inter remain tied by season's end. The drama extends beyond the league, as Inter gears up for a Champions League final, where Inzaghi will temporarily return to the bench.

