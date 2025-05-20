Independiente's Angulo Strikes to Defeat Boca Juniors
Independiente secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Boca Juniors in the Argentine Apertura quarter-finals, thanks to a goal by defender Alvaro Angulo. Despite struggling initially, Independiente turned the game in their favor with Angulo's decisive strike. Boca had a potential equalizer ruled out for offside.
In a thrilling quarter-final match of the Argentine Apertura tournament, Independiente emerged victorious against Boca Juniors with a 1-0 win, courtesy of a second-half goal by Alvaro Angulo.
Despite a challenging first half, Independiente found their rhythm after halftime. Angulo's impressive strike came just after the hour-mark, as he intercepted a ball and neatly finished past the goalkeeper to seal the win at La Bombonera.
Boca Juniors faced disappointment when their early goal was disallowed for offside. They also missed a crucial chance before halftime, leaving them to regroup for their upcoming Copa Argentina match against Atletico Tucuman.
(With inputs from agencies.)
