Independiente's Angulo Strikes to Defeat Boca Juniors

Independiente secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Boca Juniors in the Argentine Apertura quarter-finals, thanks to a goal by defender Alvaro Angulo. Despite struggling initially, Independiente turned the game in their favor with Angulo's decisive strike. Boca had a potential equalizer ruled out for offside.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2025 08:53 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 08:53 IST
In a thrilling quarter-final match of the Argentine Apertura tournament, Independiente emerged victorious against Boca Juniors with a 1-0 win, courtesy of a second-half goal by Alvaro Angulo.

Despite a challenging first half, Independiente found their rhythm after halftime. Angulo's impressive strike came just after the hour-mark, as he intercepted a ball and neatly finished past the goalkeeper to seal the win at La Bombonera.

Boca Juniors faced disappointment when their early goal was disallowed for offside. They also missed a crucial chance before halftime, leaving them to regroup for their upcoming Copa Argentina match against Atletico Tucuman.

(With inputs from agencies.)

