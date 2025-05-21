Manny Pacquiao's Historic Return to the Ring
Manny Pacquiao, the legendary Filipino boxer, plans to fight against Mario Barrios for the WBC welterweight title on July 19 in Las Vegas. Known for winning world championships in eight weight divisions, Pacquiao aims to create history once again after retiring in 2021.
Manny Pacquiao, the renowned Filipino boxer and former senator, announced his return to professional boxing. The 46-year-old is set to challenge Mario Barrios for the WBC welterweight championship on July 19 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.
Pacquiao, celebrated for his record-breaking victory across eight weight divisions, first retired in 2021 and pursued a political career, including a presidential run in 2022. Despite leaving the sport for a period, he remains the oldest welterweight champion, having clinched the title at 40 years old in 2019.
Mario Barrios, a formidable Mexican-American opponent with a promising record, poses a significant challenge. Barrios has amassed 29 wins, including 18 by knockout, out of 32 matches, making this upcoming bout an exciting prospect for boxing enthusiasts.
