Manny Pacquiao's Historic Return to the Ring

Manny Pacquiao, the renowned Filipino boxer and former senator, announced his return to professional boxing. The 46-year-old is set to challenge Mario Barrios for the WBC welterweight championship on July 19 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Pacquiao, celebrated for his record-breaking victory across eight weight divisions, first retired in 2021 and pursued a political career, including a presidential run in 2022. Despite leaving the sport for a period, he remains the oldest welterweight champion, having clinched the title at 40 years old in 2019.

Mario Barrios, a formidable Mexican-American opponent with a promising record, poses a significant challenge. Barrios has amassed 29 wins, including 18 by knockout, out of 32 matches, making this upcoming bout an exciting prospect for boxing enthusiasts.

