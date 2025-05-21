Left Menu

Manny Pacquiao's Historic Return to the Ring

Manny Pacquiao, the legendary Filipino boxer, plans to fight against Mario Barrios for the WBC welterweight title on July 19 in Las Vegas. Known for winning world championships in eight weight divisions, Pacquiao aims to create history once again after retiring in 2021.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 19:04 IST
Manny Pacquiao's Historic Return to the Ring

Manny Pacquiao, the renowned Filipino boxer and former senator, announced his return to professional boxing. The 46-year-old is set to challenge Mario Barrios for the WBC welterweight championship on July 19 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Pacquiao, celebrated for his record-breaking victory across eight weight divisions, first retired in 2021 and pursued a political career, including a presidential run in 2022. Despite leaving the sport for a period, he remains the oldest welterweight champion, having clinched the title at 40 years old in 2019.

Mario Barrios, a formidable Mexican-American opponent with a promising record, poses a significant challenge. Barrios has amassed 29 wins, including 18 by knockout, out of 32 matches, making this upcoming bout an exciting prospect for boxing enthusiasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025