Injury Woes Deepen for Real Madrid as Endrick Sidelined
Real Madrid's forward Endrick sustained a hamstring injury in a 2-0 win over Sevilla, adding to the club's mounting injury list. He is expected to miss two months, including the Club World Cup. Endrick will also be absent from Brazil's World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador and Paraguay.
Endrick, the promising Real Madrid forward, is the latest player to join the team's growing injury list following a hamstring injury sustained during a 2-0 victory over Sevilla. This comes as a significant setback for the LaLiga giants, who are already grappling with multiple players being sidelined.
Real Madrid has not specified how long Endrick, a key Brazilian international, will be out of action. However, reports suggest he may miss up to two months, including the crucial Club World Cup in the United States, along with Brazil's World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador and Paraguay.
This development adds to Real Madrid's injury concerns as they prepare to host Real Sociedad in their final LaLiga match of the season. The club is also gearing up for their Club World Cup opener against Al-Hilal next month, facing an uphill battle with an already lengthy roster of injured players.
(With inputs from agencies.)
