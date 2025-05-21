Left Menu

Injury Woes Deepen for Real Madrid as Endrick Sidelined

Real Madrid's forward Endrick sustained a hamstring injury in a 2-0 win over Sevilla, adding to the club's mounting injury list. He is expected to miss two months, including the Club World Cup. Endrick will also be absent from Brazil's World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador and Paraguay.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 22:51 IST
Injury Woes Deepen for Real Madrid as Endrick Sidelined
Endrick

Endrick, the promising Real Madrid forward, is the latest player to join the team's growing injury list following a hamstring injury sustained during a 2-0 victory over Sevilla. This comes as a significant setback for the LaLiga giants, who are already grappling with multiple players being sidelined.

Real Madrid has not specified how long Endrick, a key Brazilian international, will be out of action. However, reports suggest he may miss up to two months, including the crucial Club World Cup in the United States, along with Brazil's World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador and Paraguay.

This development adds to Real Madrid's injury concerns as they prepare to host Real Sociedad in their final LaLiga match of the season. The club is also gearing up for their Club World Cup opener against Al-Hilal next month, facing an uphill battle with an already lengthy roster of injured players.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025