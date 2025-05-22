Bose's Stellar Season Sparks Determination for International Triumph

Subhasish Bose, a standout defender for Mohun Bagan Super Giant, concluded a banner domestic season with the prestigious AIFF Men's Player of the Year Award. This achievement has only strengthened his zeal to excel on the international stage, making him eager for the upcoming FIFA International Window engagements as fierce competition looms.

The Indian team, under Bose's defensive leadership, commenced training in Kolkata in preparation for a crucial friendly against Thailand and the vital AFC Asian Cup Qualifier against Hong Kong. Expressing satisfaction, Bose voiced appreciation for the facilities provided by AIFF in his hometown, underlining the importance of the quality resources available at the National Centre of Excellence.

Bose, with 42 national caps to his name, aspires to participate in the AFC Asian Cup for a third consecutive time. His journey with the team since the 2019 tournament exemplifies unwavering dedication and consistency. As the squad fine-tunes strategies under coach Manolo, Bose emphasizes unity and precision in both defense and attack for forthcoming matches.

