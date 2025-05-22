Left Menu

Indian U19 Team Gears Up for England Tour Under Ayush Mhatre's Leadership

The BCCI has announced the Indian U19 cricket squad for their England tour from June 24 to July 23, 2025. The fixtures include a 50-over warm-up, five Youth One-Day matches, and two Multi-Day matches. Ayush Mhatre leads the team, boasting promising young talents like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhigyan Kundu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 13:19 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 13:19 IST
Ayush Mhatre (Photo: IPL). Image Credit: ANI
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has revealed the lineup for the Indian Under-19 cricket team's upcoming tour of England, confirmed to run from June 24 to July 23, 2025. This extensive tour will encompass a 50-over warm-up encounter, five Youth One-Day matches, and two Multi-Day fixtures against their English counterparts, as specified in the BCCI media advisory.

Leading the squad is Chennai Super Kings' opening batter, Ayush Mhatre, who impressed spectators in IPL 2025 by amassing 206 runs across six matches at an extraordinary strike rate of 187.27, narrowly missing a century with a valiant 94 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Remarkably, the 14-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who gained attention this IPL season by scoring a 38-ball century against Gujarat Titans for Rajasthan Royals, is also part of the team. His blitzkrieg century, the second-fastest in IPL history, resulted in a total of 252 runs over seven matches. The squad's vice-captain, Abhigyan Kundu, will also keep wickets, with Harvansh Singh providing another option behind the stumps. This youthful team includes other notable talents such as Vihaan Malhotra, Maulyarajsinh Chavda, Rahul Kumar, R S Ambrish, and more.

The Indian side begins their journey on June 24 with a warm-up match at Loughborough University. The Youth One-Day series will kick off on June 27 at Hove and continue at subsequent locations, wrapping up with Multi-Day games in Beckenham and Chelmsford.

(With inputs from agencies.)

