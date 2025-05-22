Shifting Sands at Roland-Garros: New Beginnings in Paris

The French Open is entering a new era as it begins without the reliably dominant presence of Rafael Nadal, who has been a fixture at the tournament for years. Nadal, who retired last season and will be honored at Roland-Garros, leaves a space open for new potential champions to emerge.

This year's competition is marked by uncertainty, notably with Iga Swiatek, a previously dominant female contender, facing hurdles both on and off the court. Her unexpected challenges include losses on clay and a recent doping case, though she was essentially cleared and remains in contention, albeit out of her usual form.

Players like Jannik Sinner, who just returned from a suspension, and a recovering Carlos Alcaraz present fresh possibilities. Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic, accustomed to dominating matches, is adjusting to a new reality of more frequent early exits. With no certain frontrunner, this French Open promises unpredictability and excitement.

(With inputs from agencies.)