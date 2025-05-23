Left Menu

Denmark's Stunning Upset Sends Canada Crashing Out of IIHF World Championship

In a stunning upset, Denmark knocked out tournament favourites Canada from the IIHF World Championship with a 2-1 win. Nick Olesen's last-minute goal sealed the victory after team-mate Nikolaj Ehlers equalized. Canada struggled with travel fatigue, ultimately disappointing in a match they were expected to win.

Updated: 23-05-2025 04:01 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 04:01 IST
In a dramatic twist at the IIHF World Championship, Denmark pulled off a sensational victory against Canada, winning 2-1 in the quarter-finals on Thursday. This marked one of the most significant upsets in tournament history, casting shadows over the Canadians' previously optimistic title ambitions.

Denmark, known for never finishing higher than eighth, showcased impeccable defense, eventually breached by a Sidney Crosby setup resulting in Travis Sanheim's goal in the third period. However, Denmark's Nikolaj Ehlers quickly equalized before Nick Olesen's decisive goal in the final 48 seconds delivered a fatal blow to Canada.

Post-match reactions reflected Canada's disappointment, with Ryan O'Reilly attributing their defeat to exhausted travel schedules. Meanwhile, an ecstatic Olesen described the victory as career-defining, invigorated by the fans' fervent support. As the tournament advances, Team USA and Sweden prepare for their semi-final matches in Stockholm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

