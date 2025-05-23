Left Menu

Sai Sudarshan Prepares for India A's England Tour After IPL Success

Sai Sudarshan discusses his selection for the India A tour of England, following the IPL 2025, where he stood out for Gujarat Titans. India A will play against England Lions and Team India in a series of matches. Abhimanyu Easwaran will captain the squad with prominent players featuring.

Gujarat Titans opener Sai Sudarshan (Photo: IPL). Image Credit: ANI
Following the conclusion of the IPL 2025 match between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Sai Sudarshan shared his delight at being chosen for the India A team heading to England. The announcement came on May 16, including players like Karun Nair, noted for his exceptional domestic season.

India A's itinerary includes two first-class fixtures against the England Lions in Canterbury and Northampton on May 30 and June 6, before an intra-squad face-off with Team India on June 13 at Beckenham. Both Shubman Gill and Sudharsan, key figures in GT's lineup, will bolster the squad ahead of the second outing.

During a press conference, Sudarshan emphasized prioritizing IPL commitments before focusing on the England tour. He expressed enthusiasm for the opportunity, underlining a commitment to excel. Abhimanyu Easwaran, a veteran in domestic cricket for Bengal, will lead the squad, despite a challenging stint in Australia, scoring just 36 in four innings. The squad features distinguished players such as Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ishan Kishan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

