Sai Sudarshan Prepares for India A's England Tour After IPL Success

Following the conclusion of the IPL 2025 match between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Sai Sudarshan shared his delight at being chosen for the India A team heading to England. The announcement came on May 16, including players like Karun Nair, noted for his exceptional domestic season.

India A's itinerary includes two first-class fixtures against the England Lions in Canterbury and Northampton on May 30 and June 6, before an intra-squad face-off with Team India on June 13 at Beckenham. Both Shubman Gill and Sudharsan, key figures in GT's lineup, will bolster the squad ahead of the second outing.

During a press conference, Sudarshan emphasized prioritizing IPL commitments before focusing on the England tour. He expressed enthusiasm for the opportunity, underlining a commitment to excel. Abhimanyu Easwaran, a veteran in domestic cricket for Bengal, will lead the squad, despite a challenging stint in Australia, scoring just 36 in four innings. The squad features distinguished players such as Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ishan Kishan.

(With inputs from agencies.)