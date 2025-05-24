Left Menu

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Fall Short in Thrilling Chase

Royal Challengers Bengaluru failed to reach the target of 232 runs, scoring a total of 189 runs in 19.5 overs. Phil Salt top-scored with 62 runs, while Pat Cummins led the bowling attack with three wickets, securing a win for the opposing team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 24-05-2025 00:05 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 00:05 IST
In an electrifying match, Royal Challengers Bengaluru were unable to chase down a formidable target of 232 runs, ultimately falling short with a total of 189 runs in 19.5 overs. Phil Salt remained the standout performer, hitting a solid 62 runs, but the team's efforts were hindered by a barrage of effective bowling.

Pat Cummins proved instrumental in the opposition's victory, taking three key wickets and maintaining pressure throughout his spell. The innings witnessed frequent falling of wickets, starting with the loss of the first wicket at 80 runs and quickly cascading to all out at 189 in the last over.

The strategic bowling lineup, with a commendable performance by Jaydev Unadkat and Eshan Malinga, ensured the limitations in Bengaluru's chase, highlighting the intense competition in this dramatic showdown.

