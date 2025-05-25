Left Menu

PSG's Dominant Cup Victory Sets the Stage for Champions League Showdown

Paris Saint-Germain clinched a 3-0 win against Stade de Reims in the Coupe de France final, marking their third domestic trophy of the season. With key performances from Bradley Barcola and Desire Doue, PSG demonstrated their dominance, setting the stage for their upcoming Champions League final against Inter Milan.

Paris Saint-Germain secured a 3-0 triumph over Stade de Reims in the Coupe de France final, capturing their third domestic trophy of the season. The victory was marked by a dominant first-half performance with goals from Bradley Barcola, who was instrumental in the victory alongside Desire Doue.

The match, held at Stade de France, saw PSG taking control right from the start. Barcola opened the scoring with a precise shot into the bottom corner and soon doubled the lead with another goal, courtesy of a well-crafted assist from Marquinhos. Achraf Hakimi sealed the win with a third goal just before halftime.

With this win, PSG continues to prepare for their crucial Champions League final against Inter Milan. The team displayed high intensity throughout the match, ensuring they arrive at next week's critical clash brimming with confidence and momentum.

