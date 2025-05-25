Marco Bezzecchi Secures Aprilia's First Season Victory
Marco Bezzecchi clinched a chaotic victory at the British Grand Prix, marking Aprilia's first win of the season. After an oil spill and multiple crashes, Bezzecchi emerged victorious, defeating Johann Zarco of LCR Honda and Ducati's Marc Marquez. The race was marked by dramatic retirements and restarts.
In a thrilling and chaotic British Grand Prix, Marco Bezzecchi captured Aprilia's first triumph of the season, navigating through an array of challenges including a significant oil spill that led to a race restart.
The initial race saw prominent contenders like Alex Marquez and Marc Marquez crash out while leading, while polesitter Fabio Quartararo had to retire due to mechanical issues. Bezzecchi, unfazed by the uproar, secured his victory in a gripping show of skill and determination.
Bezzecchi's win at Silverstone marks his first since the 2023 Indian Grand Prix, making him the 11th different victor in the last 11 races at this historic circuit. His success spells a significant milestone for Aprilia in the ongoing championship.
