Will Still Set to Revitalize Southampton's Premier League Dreams

Southampton appoints 32-year-old Will Still as manager on a three-year contract, after suffering the earliest-ever Premier League relegation. The Belgian-born Englishman aims to build a strong team identity and lead the club back to the Premier League. Previously, Still led French side Lens to an eighth-place finish in Ligue 1.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-05-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 20:33 IST
Southampton has appointed 32-year-old Will Still as their new manager on a three-year contract, following their relegation from the Premier League. The south-coast club is hoping Still can lead them back to the top tier of English football.

The team suffered a historic relegation after losing 3-1 to Tottenham Hotspur, and former manager Ivan Juric's departure soon followed. Will Still, who recently left his coaching role at French side Lens, is tasked with revitalizing Southampton.

Still expressed enthusiasm for the challenge ahead, emphasizing the impressive project laid out by the club and his intention to forge a cohesive team identity. Technical Director Johannes Spors praised Still's experience and adaptable coaching philosophy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

