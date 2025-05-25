Thrilling IPL Face-Off: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Sunrisers Hyderabad displayed an impressive batting performance in their IPL clash against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday.

Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head laid a strong foundation initially before Heinrich Klaasen's unbeaten century propelled the total to 278 runs. Aniket Verma added crucial runs towards the end.

The bowlers from Kolkata faced a challenging day, specifically Anrich Nortje and Harshit Rana, whereas Sunil Narine and Vaibhav Arora managed to keep some control with few breakthroughs.