Thrilling IPL Face-Off: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders

In a gripping IPL match, Sunrisers Hyderabad achieved a total of 278 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders. Key contributors were Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen, with Aniket Verma ensuring a strong finish. The bowling lineup faced challenges, except for notable overs by Narine and Arora.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 21:24 IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad displayed an impressive batting performance in their IPL clash against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday.

Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head laid a strong foundation initially before Heinrich Klaasen's unbeaten century propelled the total to 278 runs. Aniket Verma added crucial runs towards the end.

The bowlers from Kolkata faced a challenging day, specifically Anrich Nortje and Harshit Rana, whereas Sunil Narine and Vaibhav Arora managed to keep some control with few breakthroughs.

