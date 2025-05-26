USA Clinches Historic Ice Hockey Victory with Overtime Triumph

In a captivating showdown at the IIHF World Championship final, Team USA captured their first gold medal since 1933 by defeating Switzerland on Sunday. The match remained scoreless across regular play, leading to an overtime where Tage Thompson delivered the decisive goal.

The tension-filled game showcased a gripping tactical face-off between the teams. Swiss goalie Leonardo Genoni excelled in defense, but a swift strike by Thompson just over two minutes into overtime secured the USA's victory.

In earlier matches, Sweden claimed the bronze medal by defeating Denmark 6-2, marking Denmark's best-ever tournament finish after an impressive quarter-final win over Canada.

