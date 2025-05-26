Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team Triumphs Over Uruguay in Thrilling Match

The Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team showcased their prowess with a narrow 3-2 victory over Uruguay during the Four Nations Tournament held in Rosario, Argentina, on May 26, according to Indian Standard Time.

Key figures in the match included Sonam and Kanika Siwach, with the latter scoring twice to ensure India's triumph. Uruguay initially took the lead with Milagros Seigal's goal in the third minute, but Sonam's equalizer and Siwach's decisive contributions turned the tide.

With this win, India builds momentum for their upcoming challenge against Argentina, having previously defeated Chile with a 2-1 scoreline. Sukhveer Kaur and Siwach were instrumental in that match, demonstrating India's strong offensive capabilities.