Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team Triumphs Over Uruguay in Thrilling Match
The Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team edged out Uruguay 3-2 in a gripping encounter at the Four Nations Tournament in Argentina. With crucial goals from Sonam and Kanika Siwach, India secured their second consecutive victory, setting the stage for their upcoming clash with Argentina.
The Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team showcased their prowess with a narrow 3-2 victory over Uruguay during the Four Nations Tournament held in Rosario, Argentina, on May 26, according to Indian Standard Time.
Key figures in the match included Sonam and Kanika Siwach, with the latter scoring twice to ensure India's triumph. Uruguay initially took the lead with Milagros Seigal's goal in the third minute, but Sonam's equalizer and Siwach's decisive contributions turned the tide.
With this win, India builds momentum for their upcoming challenge against Argentina, having previously defeated Chile with a 2-1 scoreline. Sukhveer Kaur and Siwach were instrumental in that match, demonstrating India's strong offensive capabilities.
