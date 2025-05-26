Xabi Alonso Takes the Helm at Real Madrid: A New Era Begins
Xabi Alonso has officially taken over as the head coach of Real Madrid, succeeding Carlo Ancelotti. Alonso, a former Madrid player, expressed excitement about leading the team and building upon Ancelotti's legacy. He arrives after a successful coaching stint with Bayer Leverkusen.
Xabi Alonso officially stepped into the role of Real Madrid's head coach on Monday, marking the start of a new chapter for the storied club. The 43-year-old takes over from Carlo Ancelotti, who is moving on to coach Brazil after a successful four-year tenure at Madrid.
The transition was announced after Real Madrid celebrated Ancelotti's time at the helm during their final match of the Spanish league season. Known for his previous stint as a midfielder with Madrid, Alonso returns with aspirations to elevate the team after a challenging season.
Alonso, who watched a tribute video with his family, has signed on as coach until June 2028. He aims to bring new success to a club that fell short of expectations last season, expressing confidence in the talented squad and a determination to make fans proud.
