Francesco Acerbi Returns: Italy's Squad Ready for World Cup Qualifiers

Italy recalls defender Francesco Acerbi for World Cup qualifiers against Norway and Moldova. Acerbi, instrumental in Inter Milan's Champions League success, will aim to stop Erling Haaland. Davide Zappacosta and Riccardo Orsolini also make their return as Italy prepares to face Norway and Moldova in June.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 22:31 IST
Italy has recalled Francesco Acerbi to their national team squad for upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Norway and Moldova, alongside Davide Zappacosta and Riccardo Orsolini, both making their returns.

Defender Acerbi, a key player for Inter Milan, is expected to use his experience to neutralize striker Erling Haaland when they meet in June. Zappacosta returns to the squad for the first time since 2021, while Orsolini's recent Coppa Italia success has earned him a spot in the lineup.

Italy, part of Group I with Norway, Estonia, Israel, and Moldova, last played in the World Cup in 2014. The squad will first face Norway in Oslo before a home match against Moldova.

(With inputs from agencies.)

