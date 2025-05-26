Liverpool Parade Incident: Celebration Turns to Chaos

A vehicle collided with several pedestrians amidst Liverpool's victory parade, marking their Premier League title triumph. The Merseyside Police confirmed the incident, detaining a suspect at the location.

The collision occurred on Water Street during Monday's celebrations, an unexpected turn for fans and the team who were celebrating their significant football season achievements.

Liverpool ended the season with a significant lead, raising the Premier League trophy after drawing with Crystal Palace. Fans lined the parade route, cheering their champions from an open-top bus, until the disruption diverted attention.

