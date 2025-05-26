Left Menu

Liverpool Parade Incident: Celebration Turns to Chaos

A vehicle struck multiple pedestrians during Liverpool's Premier League victory parade. Police confirmed a road traffic collision on Water Street, detaining a male at the scene. Liverpool concluded the football season triumphantly, celebrating their title with a parade ending abruptly due to the incident.

Updated: 26-05-2025 23:42 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 23:42 IST
Liverpool Parade Incident: Celebration Turns to Chaos
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A vehicle collided with several pedestrians amidst Liverpool's victory parade, marking their Premier League title triumph. The Merseyside Police confirmed the incident, detaining a suspect at the location.

The collision occurred on Water Street during Monday's celebrations, an unexpected turn for fans and the team who were celebrating their significant football season achievements.

Liverpool ended the season with a significant lead, raising the Premier League trophy after drawing with Crystal Palace. Fans lined the parade route, cheering their champions from an open-top bus, until the disruption diverted attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

