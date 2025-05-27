Chaos at Liverpool Victory Parade: Car Strikes Crowd

A vehicle collided with a crowd of Liverpool fans celebrating their team's Premier League title win. Merseyside police promptly arrested a 53-year-old British man in connection with the incident, where several pedestrians sustained injuries.

The dramatic scene unfolded during a victory parade, where Liverpool's players and coaching staff journeyed through the city center on an open-top coach. Social media erupted with unverified footage showing distressing images as emergency services attended to victims on the road.

Authorities have urged the public to refrain from speculating about the incident as investigations continue. Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the situation as 'appalling,' extending thoughts to those impacted and appreciating emergency responders' actions.