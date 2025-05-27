Left Menu

Swiatek and Alcaraz Lead Dramatic Opening Day at Roland Garros

On a gripping opening day of the French Open, Iga Swiatek advanced with ease, targeting a historic fourth consecutive victory, while Jannik Sinner overcame a set hiccup. In contrast, Taylor Fritz, Naomi Osaka, and Emma Navarro faced early exits. Emma Raducanu and Alcaraz also progressed alongside other top contenders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 02:43 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 02:43 IST
Swiatek and Alcaraz Lead Dramatic Opening Day at Roland Garros
Swiatek

In a dramatic start to this year's French Open, defending champion Iga Swiatek and budding star Carlos Alcaraz breezed into the second round. Swiatek is aiming for an unprecedented fourth straight title, defeating Rebecca Sramkova with ease, while Alcaraz dispatched Giulio Zeppieri without much trouble.

Elsewhere in the tournament, there were notable upsets, as Taylor Fritz and Naomi Osaka were knocked out in the first round. Emma Navarro also fell victim to early elimination. Meanwhile, Jannik Sinner endured a challenging third set but ultimately moved forward, demonstrating his determination to secure more Grand Slam titles.

Emma Raducanu battled through a health scare to claim victory over Wang Xinyu. Other notable wins included Madison Keys and Holger Rune, while past finalists Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas also advanced effortlessly, leaving fans eager for the next rounds of competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025