Swiatek and Alcaraz Lead Dramatic Opening Day at Roland Garros

In a dramatic start to this year's French Open, defending champion Iga Swiatek and budding star Carlos Alcaraz breezed into the second round. Swiatek is aiming for an unprecedented fourth straight title, defeating Rebecca Sramkova with ease, while Alcaraz dispatched Giulio Zeppieri without much trouble.

Elsewhere in the tournament, there were notable upsets, as Taylor Fritz and Naomi Osaka were knocked out in the first round. Emma Navarro also fell victim to early elimination. Meanwhile, Jannik Sinner endured a challenging third set but ultimately moved forward, demonstrating his determination to secure more Grand Slam titles.

Emma Raducanu battled through a health scare to claim victory over Wang Xinyu. Other notable wins included Madison Keys and Holger Rune, while past finalists Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas also advanced effortlessly, leaving fans eager for the next rounds of competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)