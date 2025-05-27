Left Menu

Chaos on Celebration: Van Plows Through Liverpool Fans

A 53-year-old man drove his minivan into a group of Liverpool soccer fans celebrating their Premier League victory, injuring over 45 people. Police do not treat it as terrorism. The incident shocked the community amid festivities, prompting statements from local leaders and authorities urging calm and caution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 27-05-2025 04:54 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 04:54 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A 53-year-old British man caused chaos when he drove a minivan into a crowd of celebrating Liverpool soccer fans, injuring over 45 people. The incident, which occurred on Monday, turned joyous festivities into panic as people were knocked over.

The driver has been arrested and is believed to be the only person involved. Authorities are not treating the event as a terrorist attack. Emergency services, including North West Air Ambulance, swiftly responded, transporting 27 individuals to the hospital, two in serious condition, while treating another 20 with minor injuries at the scene.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the incident as appalling. As police continue to investigate the motives behind the incident, the community remains shaken. Liverpool fans were out in force for the team's victory parade, a celebration deferred since 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

