Carlo Ancelotti Revives Brazil's World Cup Dream

Carlo Ancelotti has called back Casemiro for Brazil's World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador and Paraguay. Ancelotti, recently appointed as Brazil's head coach, arrives as the first foreign leader in a century. Despite struggles with injury, Neymar remains absent from the team list.

Carlo Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti, freshly appointed as Brazil's head coach, has reinstated veteran midfielder Casemiro for the upcoming World Cup qualifying matches against Ecuador and Paraguay.

The 33-year-old midfielder, who captained the national team at the 2022 World Cup, had been out of the squad for approximately a year.

Notably, Neymar has not been included in the lineup as he continues his recovery from injury. Ancelotti's appointment marks a historical moment, as he becomes the first foreign individual to hold the role full-time in a hundred years.

