Punjab Kings: On the Verge of Glory

The Punjab Kings are riding high in the IPL season, yet head coach Ricky Ponting remains cautiously optimistic, emphasizing that while the team has secured a play-off spot, the goal is far from complete.

After a confident victory over the Mumbai Indians, the Kings have guaranteed themselves a top two finish, but Ponting insists that there's more work to be done if they are to reach the final of the prestigious tournament.

Ponting lauded skipper Shreyas Iyer for his leadership and the positive team environment he fosters, highlighting their past successful partnership at Delhi Capitals. His confidence in Iyer was evident from his willingness to invest heavily in him during the auction.

(With inputs from agencies.)