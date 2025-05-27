Sadia Iqbal Tops ICC Women's T20I Rankings Amid Ecclestone's Absence

Sophie Ecclestone's position as the number one T20I bowler has been overtaken by Pakistan's Sadia Iqbal, according to the latest ICC Women's T20I Bowler Rankings. This shift, announced by the ICC, sees Iqbal reclaiming the top spot after Ecclestone sat out England's recent series against the West Indies.

Ecclestone's absence prompted changes at the top of the rankings, allowing Iqbal to reclaim the position she briefly held during last year's T20 World Cup. While Ecclestone drops to fourth, England's Lauren Bell climbed 13 places to sixth following her impressive seven-wicket haul against the West Indies.

Other noteworthy changes include Linsey Smith and Issy Wong's progress, alongside West Indies captain Hayley Matthews, who rose two spots to second on the batting rankings after a stellar series against England. Matthews' performance places pressure on Australia's long-time leader Beth Mooney, while Australia's Tahlia McGrath slips to third.

(With inputs from agencies.)