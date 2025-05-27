Left Menu

Namibia Unveils New Cricket Ground with Historic South Africa Clash

Namibia will host South Africa in a groundbreaking T20I at the new FNB Namibia Cricket Ground. This match marks the facility's official opening and will pave the way for Namibia hosting World Cup games in 2026 and 2027. The venue represents a major milestone for Namibian cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 17:53 IST
Team Namibia (Photo: Official_Cricket Namibia/ Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Namibia

In a landmark event for Namibian cricket, the national team is set to face South Africa for the first time in a T20I match, unveiling the new FNB Namibia Cricket Ground (FNB NCG) in Windhoek. This historic fixture on October 11 inaugurates a venue poised to host ICC Under-19 and Men's Cricket World Cups in 2026 and 2027, respectively.

The stadium, boasting a capacity of 7,000, has been under construction since 2021. Cricket Namibia CEO Johan Muller called it a 'memorable occasion,' highlighting the significance of competing with a top cricketing nation like South Africa. Muller lauded Cricket South Africa (CSA) CEO Pholetsi Moseki for partnering in this inaugural event and expressed eagerness for future collaborations.

CSA CEO Moseki emphasized the importance of supporting Namibian cricket and fostering the sport's growth in Africa. The Proteas' visit marks not only their maiden cricket encounter against Namibia but also a historic visit to Zimbabwe for matches in over a decade, paving the way for strengthened regional ties through cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

