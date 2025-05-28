California Sports Federation Adjusts Rules Amidst Trans Athlete Controversy

The California Interscholastic Federation announced modifications to its competition rules for the upcoming state track and field championships, enabling more biological female athletes to participate. This change responds to recent controversies concerning the inclusion of a transgender athlete.

The adjustments follow President Donald Trump's social media comments criticizing the participation of a trans athlete in these competitions. Under the new pilot entry process, biological female student-athletes who narrowly missed qualifying marks are now eligible for the 2025 CIF state track and field championships.

This development occurs amid a broader national debate over transgender youth rights, with numerous states imposing restrictions on transgender girls in sports. The rule revision applies solely to the current competition and does not clarify its applicability to subsequent events involving trans athletes.

