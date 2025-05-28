Betis' Historic Dream: Isco's Journey to European Glory

Francisco "Isco" Alarcon is on the brink of making history with Real Betis as they stand poised to clinch their first European title. The Spanish club faces Chelsea in the Conference League final, with Isco captaining the squad in what could be a landmark victory.

Having already made history in the domestic league, Betis now seeks to transcend into European success. The club, previously triumphant in national tournaments, has never advanced beyond the quarterfinals in European competitions. This final represents a significant milestone for Betis and its supporters.

Isco's return to form has been pivotal, earning him a spot back in Spain's national team lineup. After a successful tenure at Real Madrid, he revitalized his career in southern Spain. With the expertise of coach Manuel Pellegrini and the morale boost of a Conference League winner, midfielder Pablo Fornals, Betis is in a strong position.

