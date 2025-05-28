Left Menu

Ahmedabad to Host Historic 2026 Asian Weightlifting Championships

The 2026 Asian Weightlifting Championships are set to take place in Ahmedabad from April 1 to 10. Originally planned for Gandhinagar, the event was relocated, marking Ahmedabad's second major weightlifting event. This event will debut new weight categories under the International Weightlifting Federation's guidelines.

  • India

The city of Ahmedabad is poised to host the 2026 Asian Weightlifting Championships from April 1 to 10, as confirmed by the Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) on Wednesday. This significant event was awarded to India by the Asian Weightlifting Federation last year.

In a statement, IWLF President Sahdev Yadav detailed that the championships will be the first under new weight categories set by the International Weightlifting Federation. Originally slated for Gandhinagar, the event changed venues, signifying Ahmedabad's growing status as a sports hub.

Ahmedabad is enhancing its sports facilities with ambitions for future global events, including a formal bid for the 2030 Commonwealth Games. This development aligns with Gujarat's ongoing efforts to bolster infrastructure, indicating a strategic focus on major international sports competitions.

