Ahmedabad to Host Historic 2026 Asian Weightlifting Championships

The city of Ahmedabad is poised to host the 2026 Asian Weightlifting Championships from April 1 to 10, as confirmed by the Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) on Wednesday. This significant event was awarded to India by the Asian Weightlifting Federation last year.

In a statement, IWLF President Sahdev Yadav detailed that the championships will be the first under new weight categories set by the International Weightlifting Federation. Originally slated for Gandhinagar, the event changed venues, signifying Ahmedabad's growing status as a sports hub.

Ahmedabad is enhancing its sports facilities with ambitions for future global events, including a formal bid for the 2030 Commonwealth Games. This development aligns with Gujarat's ongoing efforts to bolster infrastructure, indicating a strategic focus on major international sports competitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)