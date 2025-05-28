Left Menu

RCB's Epic Run Chase: Jitesh and Mayank Shine

In a thrilling IPL 2025 match, Royal Challengers Bengaluru achieved the third-highest successful run chase in the tournament's history, defeating Lucknow Super Giants by chasing a daunting 228-run target. Captain Jitesh Sharma and opener Mayank Agarwal formed a crucial partnership, leading RCB to a six-wicket victory.

Mayank Agarwal and Jitesh Sharma (Photo: IPL). Image Credit: ANI
In an exhilarating encounter at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) achieved a historic feat, executing the third-highest successful run chase against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The team overcame a formidable 228-run target with eight balls to spare, marking the highest-ever total chased at Lucknow.

A match-defining unbeaten 107-run partnership between captain Jitesh Sharma and opener Mayank Agarwal ensured RCB's six-wicket triumph. Jitesh led with an explosive 85 not out from just 33 balls, featuring eight boundaries and six towering sixes. Complementing him was Mayank Agarwal, steadying the chase with an unbeaten 41 off 23 balls, including five crucial boundaries.

Post-match, former cricketer Robin Uthappa, speaking on JioHotstar, commended the duo's outstanding effort, emphasizing the importance of momentum as RCB moves into the season's climax. Uthappa lauded Jitesh's display of character and resolve, while highlighting Mayank's pivotal support role as instrumental for RCB's victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

