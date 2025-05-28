Left Menu

Indian Women's Hockey Team Set for European Showdown in FIH Pro League

The Indian women's hockey team embarks on the European leg of the FIH Pro League 2024-25, with matches scheduled against formidable teams like Australia, Argentina, Belgium, and China. The tour begins in Amsterdam before moving to London and concludes in Germany, with high stakes and confidence riding on recent successes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 18:03 IST
Indian women's hockey team before leaving for European tour (Image: HI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On May 28, the Indian women's hockey team took off from Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport, heading to Amsterdam for the European leg of the FIH Pro League 2024-25. This crucial tour will see the Indian team train in Amsterdam, Netherlands, until June 8, before traveling to London for matches against Australia and Argentina, starting on June 14.

The next phase of their journey includes a stop in Antwerp on June 19 for two matches against Belgium on June 21 and June 22. The European leg will culminate in Berlin, Germany, where they will play against China on June 28 and June 29. Speaking before departure, team captain Salima Tete stressed the tour's significance for their Pro League aspirations.

Vice-Captain Navneet Kaur shared the team's confidence, inspired by their recent performance in Bhubaneswar. The team aims to capitalize on their previous success, including holding world No. 1 Netherlands to a draw earlier this year. These European matches are seen as a chance to refine strategies and secure pivotal points.

(With inputs from agencies.)

