Tough Start for Manchester United on Offseason Tour

Manchester United started their offseason tour with a 1-0 loss to a Southeast Asian All-Star team in Kuala Lumpur, sparking swift reactions from fans including Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. United finished 15th in the Premier League and continues their tour in Hong Kong, Sweden, and the United States.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kualalumpur | Updated: 29-05-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 14:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Manchester United kicked off their offseason tour in a challenging fashion, suffering a 1-0 defeat to a Southeast Asian All-Star team in Kuala Lumpur. The loss, attributed partly to jet lag, invited swift reactions from fans, including a notable comment from Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Prime Minister Ibrahim, speaking as one of the 72,500 spectators at Bukit Jalil Stadium, humorously suggested that United might face relegation, referencing their poor league performance last season. United's last campaign saw them finish 15th in the Premier League, their lowest rank ever.

The match's only goal came from Myanmar's Maung Maung Lwin on Wednesday. Despite the setback, United will continue their tour, with upcoming fixtures in Hong Kong, Sweden, and the United States.

