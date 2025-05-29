Major League Baseball Steps Up to the Plate for Women's Softball Revolution

Major League Baseball has announced its groundbreaking investment in Athletes Unlimited Softball League, marking its first major financial commitment to a women's professional league. The collaboration with AUSL, launching on June 7, represents a strategic move to amplify the growth of women's sports, notably softball, which is gaining momentum in North America.

Although the financial details remain undisclosed, MLB's substantial support is expected to enhance AUSL's visibility and reach in its debut year. Select games will be broadcast on MLB Network and the streaming service MLB.TV, while AUSL athletes will be spotlighted at major MLB events, such as the All-Star Game.

This investment aligns with the resurgence of softball at the LA28 Olympics and increasing interest in women's sports. The move is a part of a broader trend, with sports leagues like WNBA and NWSL witnessing rising viewership and engagement, driven by MLB's commitment to women's sports at all levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)