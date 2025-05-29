Left Menu

Golden Hurdles: Jyothi Yarraji Triumphs at Asian Athletics Championships

Jyothi Yarraji secured a gold medal in the women's 100m hurdles at the 26th Asian Athletics Championships. Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister and the YSRCP chief praised her achievement as a source of pride for India and Andhra Pradesh while wishing her future success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 29-05-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 22:53 IST
Golden Hurdles: Jyothi Yarraji Triumphs at Asian Athletics Championships
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling performance at the 26th Asian Athletics Championships, Jyothi Yarraji claimed the gold medal in the women's 100m hurdles. Her victory drew praise from prominent leaders in Andhra Pradesh.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu highlighted Yarraji's achievement on social media, celebrating her as 'India's fastest woman hurdler' and a 'shining Telugu daughter' who has brought pride to the nation and her state.

YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy echoed these sentiments, labeling the gold medal win a proud moment for India and Andhra Pradesh, and expressed hopes for her continued success in athletics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025