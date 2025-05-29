Golden Hurdles: Jyothi Yarraji Triumphs at Asian Athletics Championships

In a thrilling performance at the 26th Asian Athletics Championships, Jyothi Yarraji claimed the gold medal in the women's 100m hurdles. Her victory drew praise from prominent leaders in Andhra Pradesh.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu highlighted Yarraji's achievement on social media, celebrating her as 'India's fastest woman hurdler' and a 'shining Telugu daughter' who has brought pride to the nation and her state.

YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy echoed these sentiments, labeling the gold medal win a proud moment for India and Andhra Pradesh, and expressed hopes for her continued success in athletics.

(With inputs from agencies.)