MLB Bets Big on Women's Softball: A New Era for Female Athletes

Major League Baseball (MLB) is taking a historic step in supporting women's sports by investing in the Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL). This marks the first substantial financial commitment by MLB in a women's professional softball league, set to launch on June 7.

The partnership arrives as women's sports enjoy increasing popularity in North America, further buoyed by softball's return to the Olympic spotlight at the LA28 Games. AUSL will benefit from MLB's support, including coverage on MLB Network and MLB.TV, as well as participation in renowned MLB events.

Kim Ng, the former General Manager of the Miami Marlins, will serve as commissioner for the league, which will showcase four teams touring 12 cities in a 24-game season. This collaboration emphasizes MLB's dedication to fostering women's sports and promoting gender equality in athletics.

(With inputs from agencies.)