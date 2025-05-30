Left Menu

MLB Bets Big on Women's Softball: A New Era for Female Athletes

Major League Baseball is making a historic investment in women's sports by supporting the Athletes Unlimited Softball League. This groundbreaking partnership aims to elevate women's softball, coinciding with its return to the Olympics. Former Miami Marlins GM Kim Ng leads the league as commissioner, enhancing its credibility and appeal.

Updated: 30-05-2025 01:07 IST
MLB Bets Big on Women's Softball: A New Era for Female Athletes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Major League Baseball (MLB) is taking a historic step in supporting women's sports by investing in the Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL). This marks the first substantial financial commitment by MLB in a women's professional softball league, set to launch on June 7.

The partnership arrives as women's sports enjoy increasing popularity in North America, further buoyed by softball's return to the Olympic spotlight at the LA28 Games. AUSL will benefit from MLB's support, including coverage on MLB Network and MLB.TV, as well as participation in renowned MLB events.

Kim Ng, the former General Manager of the Miami Marlins, will serve as commissioner for the league, which will showcase four teams touring 12 cities in a 24-game season. This collaboration emphasizes MLB's dedication to fostering women's sports and promoting gender equality in athletics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

