Trent Alexander-Arnold's Landmark Move to Real Madrid

In a significant transfer move, England's defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has signed a six-year contract with Real Madrid. This transition marks the end of his remarkable tenure at Liverpool, spanning over two decades since joining the club as a six-year-old.

Alexander-Arnold's move to the Spanish giants was confirmed following his decision to leave Liverpool, where he made 354 appearances since his senior debut in 2016. His new contract allows him to participate in the upcoming Club World Cup scheduled in the United States from June 14 to July 13.

This transfer, officially confirmed by Liverpool, entails a fee for securing his services. The club expressed appreciation and gratitude for Alexander-Arnold's contributions over the years as he embarks on this new chapter with Real Madrid.