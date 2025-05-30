Tragedy Strikes Liverpool Celebration: Driver Faces Severe Charges

In a dramatic turn of events, celebrations of Liverpool's Premier League victory were marred by tragedy when Paul Doyle allegedly drove into a crowd, leading to multiple counts of grievous bodily harm. The 53-year-old driver, formally charged on Friday, appeared in Liverpool Magistrates' Court.

During his court appearance, Doyle, dressed in a black suit and grey tie, confirmed his identity but made no plea. He faces serious charges, including dangerous driving, and stands accused of injuring 79 individuals, with ages ranging from 9 to 78. Seven of the victims are still hospitalized.

The emotional aftermath saw Doyle's case move to Liverpool Crown Court, where a plea hearing is slated for August, ahead of a potential November trial. Authorities emphasized that the incident was not linked to terrorism, but they have yet to disclose a motive.

(With inputs from agencies.)