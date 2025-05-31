Mumbai Indians Triumph in IPL Eliminator against Gujarat Titans
Mumbai Indians secured a 20-run victory over Gujarat Titans in the IPL eliminator, keeping their final hopes alive. Batting first, Mumbai posted 228-5 with Jonny Bairstow scoring 47. Gujarat's chase ended at 208-6, despite Sai Sudharshan's 80. Mumbai will face Punjab Kings for a spot in the final.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 00:12 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 00:12 IST
Mumbai Indians maintained their ambition to reach the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with a decisive 20-run win over Gujarat Titans in the eliminator match held on Friday.
Opting to bat first, Mumbai amassed 228-5 thanks to formidable performances by their batsmen, including a standout debut by Jonny Bairstow, who scored 47 runs off 22 balls.
Despite spirited efforts by Gujarat's Sai Sudharshan and Washington Sundar, who scored 80 and 48 respectively, Gujarat fell short at 208-6. Mumbai's victory sets them up to face Punjab Kings for a chance to compete in the final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement