Mumbai Indians Triumph in IPL Eliminator against Gujarat Titans

Mumbai Indians maintained their ambition to reach the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with a decisive 20-run win over Gujarat Titans in the eliminator match held on Friday.

Opting to bat first, Mumbai amassed 228-5 thanks to formidable performances by their batsmen, including a standout debut by Jonny Bairstow, who scored 47 runs off 22 balls.

Despite spirited efforts by Gujarat's Sai Sudharshan and Washington Sundar, who scored 80 and 48 respectively, Gujarat fell short at 208-6. Mumbai's victory sets them up to face Punjab Kings for a chance to compete in the final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

