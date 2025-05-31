Cricket Meets Football: ICC and UEFA Leaders Converge in Munich
ICC Chairman Jay Shah met UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin in Munich before the Champions League final. This interaction underscores cricket's global expansion efforts, coinciding with cricket's return to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics. Shah values such meetings with sports leaders for mutual growth and international reach.
The global expansion of cricket took another promising leap as ICC Chairman Jay Shah engaged in discussions with UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin. The high-profile meeting took place in Munich ahead of the Champions League final.
Shah, who previously served as the BCCI secretary, met with Ceferin during his visit, emphasizing the importance of collaborating with leaders from other sports. "Honoured to represent cricket in Munich," Shah expressed on X, highlighting the significance of these interactions.
Earlier this year, Shah met former IOC President Thomas Bach, indicating sustained efforts toward cricket's integration into global sports events. Cricket is set to return to the Olympics at the Los Angeles 2028 Games, marking a significant milestone in the sport's history.
