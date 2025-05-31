Left Menu

Cricket Meets Football: ICC and UEFA Leaders Converge in Munich

ICC Chairman Jay Shah met UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin in Munich before the Champions League final. This interaction underscores cricket's global expansion efforts, coinciding with cricket's return to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics. Shah values such meetings with sports leaders for mutual growth and international reach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2025 12:26 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 12:26 IST
Cricket Meets Football: ICC and UEFA Leaders Converge in Munich
Jay Shah
  • Country:
  • India

The global expansion of cricket took another promising leap as ICC Chairman Jay Shah engaged in discussions with UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin. The high-profile meeting took place in Munich ahead of the Champions League final.

Shah, who previously served as the BCCI secretary, met with Ceferin during his visit, emphasizing the importance of collaborating with leaders from other sports. "Honoured to represent cricket in Munich," Shah expressed on X, highlighting the significance of these interactions.

Earlier this year, Shah met former IOC President Thomas Bach, indicating sustained efforts toward cricket's integration into global sports events. Cricket is set to return to the Olympics at the Los Angeles 2028 Games, marking a significant milestone in the sport's history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025