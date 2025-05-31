Intense Action Unfolds on Seventh Day of French Open
The seventh day of the French Open witnessed thrilling performances and unexpected withdrawals. Daria Kasatkina and Mirra Andreeva secured decisive wins, while Arthur Fils withdrew due to injury. Novak Djokovic and other top seeds prepared for their matches. The day was marked by anticipation and high-stakes encounters.
On the seventh day of the French Open, the excitement was palpable as players took to the courts under cloudy skies in Paris. Russian-born Australian Daria Kasatkina dominated her match against Spanish seed Paula Badosa, securing a 6-1 7-5 victory.
Meanwhile, rising star Mirra Andreeva continued to impress by defeating Yulia Putintseva with a scoreline of 6-3 6-1. However, the day also brought disappointment as Frenchman Arthur Fils withdrew from his match against Russian seed Andrey Rublev, citing a stress fracture in his back.
As evenings approached, tennis enthusiasts eagerly awaited the night session featuring Novak Djokovic and other top seeds, including Jannik Sinner and Coco Gauff. Spectators prepared for an exciting display of tennis prowess at the iconic Roland Garros.
(With inputs from agencies.)
