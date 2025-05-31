Bihar Paraglider's High-Flying Ordeal in Himachal Pradesh

A paraglider from Bihar was left severely injured after a high-altitude mishap in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district. Officials confirmed that 18-year paragliding veteran Vijay Kumar lost control in a gusty wind, leading to his crash on a building slab.

On the day in question, Kumar, along with friends, embarked on a paragliding excursion. While his companions landed safely at the designated Chogan site, Kumar veered 20 kilometers off-course, culminating in a perilous collision in the village of Pehlum, Jogindernagar.

Local villagers promptly transported him to a nearby hospital, after which he was referred to Medical Hospital Tanda in Kangra. Medical reports indicate Kumar sustained two fractures to his arms and legs alongside other injuries.

