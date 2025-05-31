Left Menu

Bihar Paraglider's High-Flying Ordeal in Himachal Pradesh

Vijay Kumar, an experienced paraglider from Bihar, suffered serious injuries after a gust of wind caused him to crash onto a building slab in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district. With 18 years of solo flight experience, Kumar veered off course, leading to the incident. He sustained multiple fractures and was hospitalized.

Updated: 31-05-2025 19:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A paraglider from Bihar was left severely injured after a high-altitude mishap in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district. Officials confirmed that 18-year paragliding veteran Vijay Kumar lost control in a gusty wind, leading to his crash on a building slab.

On the day in question, Kumar, along with friends, embarked on a paragliding excursion. While his companions landed safely at the designated Chogan site, Kumar veered 20 kilometers off-course, culminating in a perilous collision in the village of Pehlum, Jogindernagar.

Local villagers promptly transported him to a nearby hospital, after which he was referred to Medical Hospital Tanda in Kangra. Medical reports indicate Kumar sustained two fractures to his arms and legs alongside other injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

