Thrilling Showdown: Indian Badminton Stars Rankireddy and Shetty Fall Short in Singapore Semifinals

In a dramatic semifinal clash at the Singapore Open Super 750, Indian badminton stars Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty faced a heartbreaking defeat against Malaysia's Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik. The highly contested encounter ended India's hopes of securing a spot in the final round.

The formerly top-ranked Indian duo started strong by clinching the opening game. However, a series of unfortunate errors and strategic misjudgments allowed the Malaysian pair to bounce back, ultimately overpowering Rankireddy and Shetty in a 64-minute grueling match.

Despite their valiant efforts, including saving seven match points, the Indians fell short at critical moments. This defeat, although disheartening, marked their third semifinal appearance this year, highlighting their resilience and competitive spirit on the international stage.

