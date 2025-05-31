Left Menu

Thrilling Showdown: Indian Badminton Stars Rankireddy and Shetty Fall Short in Singapore Semifinals

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty exited the Singapore Open Super 750 after a tough semifinal against Malaysia's Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik. Despite leading with the first game win, the Indian pair could not maintain their form, eventually losing in a tense three-game battle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 31-05-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 21:28 IST
Thrilling Showdown: Indian Badminton Stars Rankireddy and Shetty Fall Short in Singapore Semifinals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Singapore

In a dramatic semifinal clash at the Singapore Open Super 750, Indian badminton stars Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty faced a heartbreaking defeat against Malaysia's Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik. The highly contested encounter ended India's hopes of securing a spot in the final round.

The formerly top-ranked Indian duo started strong by clinching the opening game. However, a series of unfortunate errors and strategic misjudgments allowed the Malaysian pair to bounce back, ultimately overpowering Rankireddy and Shetty in a 64-minute grueling match.

Despite their valiant efforts, including saving seven match points, the Indians fell short at critical moments. This defeat, although disheartening, marked their third semifinal appearance this year, highlighting their resilience and competitive spirit on the international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025