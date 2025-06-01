Left Menu

Coco Gauff Shines Amidst Challenges at French Open

Coco Gauff overcame a tough challenge at the French Open to defeat Marie Bouzkova in the third round, securing her spot in the fourth round. Despite a strong start, Gauff faced difficulties in the second set but maintained her aggressive play to ultimately prevail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 01-06-2025 10:20 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 10:20 IST
Coco Gauff displayed remarkable resilience during her third-round match at the French Open, securing a win against Marie Bouzkova after an intense battle. Gauff, who initially dominated, found herself in a much tougher second set but managed to regain control to clinch the victory.

Gauff claimed the opening set swiftly in just 30 minutes but encountered a 75-minute struggle in the second. The match unfolded amidst a lively backdrop as sounds from nearby celebrations drifted onto Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Gauff showed her tenacity by stretching points and hitting more winners than her opponent. As one of five American women reaching the fourth round, she prepares to face Ekaterina Alexandrova, aiming for a spot in the quarterfinals.

