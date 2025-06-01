Paris Saint-Germain's Triumphant Night: Champions League Glory Amidst Chaotic Celebrations

Paris came alive with jubilation as Paris Saint-Germain secured their first Champions League title. The streets lit up with flares and fireworks, while the Eiffel Tower shimmered in club colors.

However, celebrations were marred by clashes with police. During the match aired at PSG's Parc des Princes, authorities intervened to control fan altercations. Despite appeals for calm from players like Ousmane Dembélé, some instances of vandalism and arrests were reported.

The city braced for post-match tensions with a significant police presence, especially around Champs-Élysées, which was no stranger to previous soccer-related unrest.