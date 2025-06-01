Paris Saint-Germain's Triumphant Night: Champions League Glory Amidst Chaotic Celebrations
Paris celebrated PSG's historic Champions League win with flares, fireworks, and parties, despite clashes with police and arrests. The city erupted in joy, but security concerns loomed large. PSG players urged restraint amid jubilance. Authorities deployed heavy police presence to maintain order amidst high-profile celebrations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 01-06-2025 10:49 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 10:49 IST
- Country:
- France
Paris came alive with jubilation as Paris Saint-Germain secured their first Champions League title. The streets lit up with flares and fireworks, while the Eiffel Tower shimmered in club colors.
However, celebrations were marred by clashes with police. During the match aired at PSG's Parc des Princes, authorities intervened to control fan altercations. Despite appeals for calm from players like Ousmane Dembélé, some instances of vandalism and arrests were reported.
The city braced for post-match tensions with a significant police presence, especially around Champs-Élysées, which was no stranger to previous soccer-related unrest.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Paris-Orly Flight Disruptions: Delays Continue Amid Technical Breakdown
Public Investment Fund Expands into Paris
Paris-Orly Airport Glitch: Flights Resume Post-Disruption
Paris-Orly Faces Major Disruptions Amid Air Traffic Control Breakdown
Deputy President Mashatile Champions SA-France Trade at Paris Business Dialogue