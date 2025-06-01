Left Menu

Elina Svitolina's Epic Comeback Secures French Open Quarter-Final Spot

Elina Svitolina staged a remarkable comeback to defeat Jasmine Paolini, saving three match points to win 4-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, advancing to the French Open quarter-finals. Svitolina showcased resilience and strategic play to triumph against last year's runner-up and now faces either Elena Rybakina or Iga Swiatek.

Elina Svitolina showcased her determination by staging an astounding comeback to defeat Jasmine Paolini in the French Open, locking in her spot in the quarter-finals. The Ukrainian tennis player rallied from a set down, saving three match points to secure a 4-6, 7-6(6), 6-1 victory on Sunday.

Svitolina, emotional after the grueling battle, was thrilled with her win. "I still can't believe this match finished my way," she said, describing her focused aggression and composure that ultimately led to her advantage in the second set and a dominant performance in the third.

The match held spectators in suspense as Paolini took an early lead, but Svitolina, ranked 13th, cleverly navigated games on Court Philippe Chatrier to emerge victorious. With this win, she advances to face the winner between Elena Rybakina and Iga Swiatek in the quarters at Roland Garros.

(With inputs from agencies.)

